The sounds of the swinging sixties are coming to a Lichfield pub.

The 3 Sixties will be at The Feathers on Beacon Street at 9pm on Friday (24th March).

A spokesperson said:

“The show is a journey through the decade that brought us The British Invasion, Beatlemania, Mods and Rockers and the pychedelic summer of love.

“The band is comprised of seasoned professional musicians who have perfected their craft by extensively touring in the UK as well as performing on the international stage.”

The 3 Sixties spokesperson