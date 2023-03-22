Two goals from Jack Langston and an effort from Aaron Ashford secured a 3-0 victory for Chasetown against Gresley Rovers.

The Scholars dominated the start and made their control of the game count when Ashford received the ball just outside the box, took a touch and curled a effort home.

The lead was doubled on the quarter-hour mark when a cross found Jack Langston who smashed the ball past visiting keeper Lewis Fenney.

Three minutes before half time and it was 3-0 when a mis-hit pass from Fenney landed at the feet of Langston who steered the ball home via the post.

The hosts came within inches of a fourth when O’Callaghan latched onto a cross but he put his effort inches past the post.

Chasetown kept knocking on the door with Luke Yates firing wide.

Gresley’s only real chance came when Daniel Munday hit a shot that bounced off the post and into the gloves of Curtis Pond.

But it was The Scholars who kept carving out chances with a shot from Ashford palmed away by Fenney into the path of Sam Wilding who could only direct it into the keeper’s midriff. Moments later a free kick from Langston was also palmed away by the home stopper.