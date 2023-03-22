A highways chief says major reconstruction of a road and junction in Lichfield are part of a “significant investment” across Staffordshire.

The £1million project on the Birmingham Road between the St John Street junction and the Rotten Row is among the projects given the green light by Staffordshire County Council.

Others include resurfacing of a junction on the A5192 Eastern Avenue and a £100,000 replacement the anti-skid surface at the pedestrian crossing on Trent Valley Lane near the Samuel Johnson Community Hospital.

Councillor David Williams, cabinet member for highways and infrastructure at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“This year will see a total of over £50million invested in a range of major projects, vital local improvements and general road maintenance. “The additional investment being made by the county council will enable major road reconstruction schemes at key locations, the resurfacing of junctions and roundabouts, an extra 275,000 sq m of preventative surface treatments and £1million of additional work to repair highway drainage. “We were also successful in securing £19.8m through the Levelling Up Fund for improvements to roads and bus and cycling routes in Staffordshire.. However, we recognise that there is always more to be done and we continue to lobby central Government for the money necessary to keep Staffordshire’s roads in the condition we expect and ensure local communities and businesses can see the benefits of an improved highway network.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

Cllr Ian Parry said the investment demonstrated a commitment to keeping the county’s roads in good condition.

“This is doing the big stuff as well as the things that affect people’s everyday lives. “The task we have is not just about filling in potholes, it is a much bigger area of concern and opportunity for the county that will benefit everyone because we’ll get better roads and better infrastructure.”

But resurfacing work for footways is due to be suspended for the next two years, Cllr Williams told fellow cabinet members at a recent meeting due to digital infrastructure schemes.