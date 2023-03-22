A new initiative is being launched to celebrate the best of businesses across Lichfield and Burntwood.

The new Beacon Awards have been organised by Lichfield District Council.

A presentation evening will be held on 12th October at the National Memorial Arboretum.

Categories include:

Lichfield Shining Light – District Legacy Award

Community Hero

Charity or Social Enterprise of the Year

Start up Business of the Year

Independent Business of the Year

Customer Service Award

Tourism and Hospitality Business of the Year

Apprentice of the Year/Young Businessperson of the Year

Employer of the Year

Large Business of the Year

Environmental and Sustainable Champion

Entrepreneur of the Year

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

“I am thrilled that the council has been approached to establish a new award to recognise the fantastic work and achievements that take place across the district. “The community and business awards will shine a spotlight on people who might not otherwise be celebrated and on businesses that are at the heart of our economy. “We look forward to seeing the entries and sharing the stories in the coming weeks and months.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

Entry forms are available at www.beaconawards.co.uk.