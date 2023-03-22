A new initiative is being launched to celebrate the best of businesses across Lichfield and Burntwood.
The new Beacon Awards have been organised by Lichfield District Council.
A presentation evening will be held on 12th October at the National Memorial Arboretum.
Categories include:
- Lichfield Shining Light – District Legacy Award
- Community Hero
- Charity or Social Enterprise of the Year
- Start up Business of the Year
- Independent Business of the Year
- Customer Service Award
- Tourism and Hospitality Business of the Year
- Apprentice of the Year/Young Businessperson of the Year
- Employer of the Year
- Large Business of the Year
- Environmental and Sustainable Champion
- Entrepreneur of the Year
Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:
“I am thrilled that the council has been approached to establish a new award to recognise the fantastic work and achievements that take place across the district.
“The community and business awards will shine a spotlight on people who might not otherwise be celebrated and on businesses that are at the heart of our economy.
“We look forward to seeing the entries and sharing the stories in the coming weeks and months.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
Entry forms are available at www.beaconawards.co.uk.