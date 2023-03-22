Moves to bring a new cinema to Lichfield have moved a step closer after terms were agreed on a joint venture between the owner of a shopping centre and the local council.

Bosses at The There Spires site said they had signed off the joint venture deal with Lichfield District Council for the new multi-screen facility.

It will see the former Debenhams site redeveloped into a cinema along with new food and beverage outlets.

Phil Murphy, head of property and transactions at Evolve Estates – which is part of The Three Spires owner M Core – said:

“I’m really pleased this joint venture deal is now agreed and we can look forward to bringing the cinema to Lichfield. “Further to a positive planning pre-application last year, we’ve re-designed the proposal to accommodate the joint venture’s wider brief, allowing for a more impactful regeneration of the Debenhams space and the new, wider city centre quarter with mixed use occupiers. “Having agreed heads of terms, we are in advanced legal negotiations with a cinema operator and hope to announce that in the coming weeks.” Phil Murphy, Evolve Estates

Although no operator has been confirmed yet, speculation has mounted ever since Everyman – which operates almost 40 boutique cinemas across the country – said in an interim report last year that it was hoping to add four more sites to its portfolio during 2023.

Simon Fletcher, chief executive of Lichfield District Council, said the development was a key part of plans to redevelop the city centre.

“I’m delighted we’ve now completed the joint venture deal and at the progress made to attract an operator for the cinema. “This deal and our relationship with the owners of The Three Spires is an important part of ensuring our city centre is vibrant and benefits the whole district. “I know local people are anxious to hear who the cinema operator is – we’re now on the final step and look forward to announcing it soon.” Simon Fletcher, Lichfield District Council

“The work won’t stop with the cinema”

Mr Murphy said the scheme at The Three Spires, which attracts 9.9 million shoppers a year. was part of a broader investment plan in the city.