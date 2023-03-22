A new role is being created to help support investment and the creation of new jobs in Lichfield and Burntwood.

Lichfield District Council said the Senior Policy and Strategy Officer would lead on economic development, with the role based in Burntwood.

The successful applicant will work in partnership with other organisations and council services to develop initiatives that “identify, attract and maintain inward investment” with a specific focus on Burntwood.

Cllr Iain Eadie, deputy leader and cabinet member for economic growth and development at Lichfield District Council, said:

“This is a very important new role and we are looking for a talented, experienced person who can make a real difference to economic development in Burntwood and across the district. “If you have good communication and project management and negotiation skills, a relevant degree or equivalent qualifications and the tenacity to succeed in what will be a very fulfilling position we would like to hear from you.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

Applicants will have experience in managing budgets and an aptitude for partnership working.

For an informal discussion about the role, contact Lucy Robinson, policy and strategy manager on lucy.robinson@lichfielddc.gov.uk or 01543 308710.