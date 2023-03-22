The leader of Burntwood Town Council has hailed the efforts of members in an end of term report.

Cllr Sue Woodward said the previous four years had seen councillors play a “significant part” in creating a Better Burntwood.

She highlighted how, back in 2019, the new council administration had sought to improve engagement with resdeitns and community groups, be ambitious for the town and an effective voice for the local area.

“I believe we have achieved all of these overarching aims and, in spite of the challenges thrown at us by the pandemic, the current economic climate, the increase in social isolation and fuel poverty, we have played a significant part in bringing our community together to create a Better Burntwood together. “I salute every member of this council who has contributed to this.” Cllr Sue Woodward, Burntwood Town Council

Cllr Woodward also highlighted efforts over the past four years to create a dementia-friendly town, introduce new regular markets and the creation of the new new Burntwood Response and Repair Team.

The leader said she had also been proud of the council’s role in supporting the community during the coronavirus crisis.