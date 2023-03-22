Elbow drops and top rope action will be served up when a wrestling show comes to Lichfield.

Megaslam Wrestling’s live tour stops off at the Lichfield Garrick on 11th April.

The two-hour show will feature talented grapplers battling out for the win.

A spokesperson said:

“T﻿eam Megaslam take on Team Nasty in a series of high-energy matches, designed to get the little ones out of their seats and cheering on their favourites.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

For tickets, visit the Lichfield Garrick website.