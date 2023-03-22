Elbow drops and top rope action will be served up when a wrestling show comes to Lichfield.
Megaslam Wrestling’s live tour stops off at the Lichfield Garrick on 11th April.
The two-hour show will feature talented grapplers battling out for the win.
A spokesperson said:
“Team Megaslam take on Team Nasty in a series of high-energy matches, designed to get the little ones out of their seats and cheering on their favourites.”Lichfield Garrick spokesperson
For tickets, visit the Lichfield Garrick website.