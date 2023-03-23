Funding for housing adaptations to enable disabled people to live independently will be administered by Lichfield District Council from next month.

The Disabled Facilities Grant (DFG) pays for alterations to a person’s home to enable wheelchair access and can include the installation of lifts and ramps, the widening of doors and remote controls for heating and lighting.

From 1st April management of the DFG service, which has previously been provided externally, is being transferred back under the control of the local authority.

If works have not been completed by a previous provider, Lichfield District Council’s DFG team will pick this up when the transfer is complete and make contact from 3rd April.

Helen Mckenzie, DFG service delivery manager at Lichfield District Council, said:

“Over the coming months we will be working hard to improve response times and the quality of the DFG service. “We are encouraging applications but during the busy transfer period it may take longer for us to respond than we would wish as we check through all existing applications. Please bear with us. “If you have already made an enquiry there is no need to be concerned. Your application will be transferred to the new provider, and we will be in touch in due course.” Helen Mckenzie, Lichfield District Council

People can make a DFG application to the Staffordshire Cares team on 0300 111 8010 or by emailing Staffordshirecares@staffordshire.gov.uk.