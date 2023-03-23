A councillor has criticised a cabinet member at Lichfield District Council for delays in releasing correspondence linked to issues with new CCTV cameras.

It was revealed earlier this year that the new system introduced at The Dimbles was not being monitored in real time more than six months after being installed.

Issues with a supplier establishing a link with the central control room had been blamed for the delays.

But at a meeting on 28th February, Cllr Dave Robertson, who represents the Curborough ward, said there had been “repeated failings and broken promises” over the new CCTV system.

He also received confirmation that Cllr Richard Cox, cabinet member for community engagement, would release all communications with officers in regards to the new cameras.

But Cllr Robertson has criticised the lack of action on that commitment. In an email to Cllr Cox he said:

“At the time I welcomed your commitment to publishing these communications, which are clearly in the public interest due to the lengthy delays in connecting the cameras to the monitoring centre and the issuing of a press release from the council – in which you were quoted – making clear that the cameras were fully functioning, when they in fact, were not. “It is now over two weeks since you received my question on 24th February, and two weeks since you made the commitment to publishing these communications, yet I have received no notification that they have been. There has been no press coverage of them, nor do they appear on the council’s website, suggesting that the promised publication has not taken place. “This information should be put in the public domain without further delay.” Cllr Dave Robertson, Lichfield District Council

The new CCTV cameras were installed as part of a bid to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour in the area.

Cllr Cox said: