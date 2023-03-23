A 600-year-old Lichfield charity has been boosted by a donation from a local business.

The Dr Milley’s Hospital almshouse on Beacon Street was “given for use by poor women” in 1424 by William Heyworth, the then Bishop of Lichfield.

Originally called the Women’s Hospital, the name was changed in the 19th Century to be named after Thomas Milley, a Canon residentiary of Lichfield Cathedral, who it is believed re-built and re-endowed the accommodation between 1502 and 1504.

The site currently has six one-bedroom flats and four studio apartments for women of all ages in need of accommodation.

A donation of cutlery has now been made by manufacturer Arthur Price to support those living at the site. Company boss Simon Price said:

“Lichfield is so rich in history and these treasures need to be supported. “Arthur Price is 120 years old, but to continue helping people for nearly 600 years is amazing. “I didn’t know anything about Milley’s until I watched a presentation a few weeks ago and decided there and then I would help. “Dr Milley’s needs continued support to maintain its vital work in supporting women in need of accommodation.” Simon Price

Peter Wolliscroft, chair of Dr Milley’s Hospital trustees said: