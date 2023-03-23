An independent Lichfield councillor says she will stand for re-election, despite previously saying she would not.

Cllr Joanne Grange, who represents the Chadsmead ward at Lichfield District Council, had been expected to stand down after citing work commitments.

But she said a change to her day job meant that she had decided to contest the local elections on 4th May after all.

She told Lichfield Live:

“I was very disappointed when it looked like I wasn’t going to able to stand for re-election in Chadsmead, but I had to be realistic about work commitments. “However, some changes in the arrangements for my new job mean that I am not now going to be in London three days a week and I can now commit to attending council meetings which start at 6pm in Lichfield. So I am now going to stand for re-election. “I was very grateful to people in Chadsmead for taking a chance on an independent candidate and electing me four years ago, and I hope since then I’ve earned their trust and shown to be a hard working councillor and they will re-elect me on 4th May.” Cllr Joanne Grange, Lichfield District Council

No details of who else will contest the Chadsmead ward have yet been confirmed, but Labour has not listed a candidate for the ward on its own website.

The two seats are currently occupied by Cllr Grange and Lib Dem representative Cllr Paul Ray.