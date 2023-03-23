Labour candidates at the launch of the party's local election campaign in Lichfield and Burntwood
Labour has unveiled a number of its candidates who will be contesting seats at the local elections across Lichfield and Burntwood.

They include existing leaders of the party’s respective groups at Lichfield District Council and Burntwood Town Council, Cllr Steve Norman and Cllr Sue Woodward.

However, current councillors Rob Birch and Brad Westwood – who represent the Boney Hay and Central ward – are both absent from the list.

The full list of Labour candidates battling out for seats on Lichfield District Council is:

CandidateWard
Ian CoxonAlrewas and Fradley
Andrew FoxBoley Park
Raj KulkarniBoley Park
Di EvansBoney Hay and Central
Sharon TaylorBoney Hay and Central
Paul TaylorBoney Hay and Central
Paul GolderColton and The Ridwares
Dave RobertsonCurborough
Colin BallCurborough
Sue WoodwardChase Terrace
Steve NormanChase Terrace
Darren EnnisChasetown
Laura EnnisChasetown
Anne ThompsonFazeley
David ThompsonFazeley
Carolyn GittingsHammerwich with Wall
Lorna McGintyHammerwich with Wall
Robyn EnnisHighfield
Jane SmithHighfield
James BlackmanLeomansley
Ben WatkinsLeomansley
Stuart HarrisonLittle Aston and Stonnall
Matthew FieldShenstone
Ann HughesStowe
Russ BraggerStowe
Jeyan AnketellSt Johns
Rosie Harvey CogginsSt Johns
Sharon BaneviciusSummerfield and All Saints
Kathy CoeSummerfield and All Saints
Michael GalvinSummerfield and All Saints
Jennifer MackintoshWhittington and Streethay
Mark PritchardWhittington and Streethay

