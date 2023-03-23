Labour has unveiled a number of its candidates who will be contesting seats at the local elections across Lichfield and Burntwood.
They include existing leaders of the party’s respective groups at Lichfield District Council and Burntwood Town Council, Cllr Steve Norman and Cllr Sue Woodward.
However, current councillors Rob Birch and Brad Westwood – who represent the Boney Hay and Central ward – are both absent from the list.
The full list of Labour candidates battling out for seats on Lichfield District Council is:
|Candidate
|Ward
|Ian Coxon
|Alrewas and Fradley
|Andrew Fox
|Boley Park
|Raj Kulkarni
|Boley Park
|Di Evans
|Boney Hay and Central
|Sharon Taylor
|Boney Hay and Central
|Paul Taylor
|Boney Hay and Central
|Paul Golder
|Colton and The Ridwares
|Dave Robertson
|Curborough
|Colin Ball
|Curborough
|Sue Woodward
|Chase Terrace
|Steve Norman
|Chase Terrace
|Darren Ennis
|Chasetown
|Laura Ennis
|Chasetown
|Anne Thompson
|Fazeley
|David Thompson
|Fazeley
|Carolyn Gittings
|Hammerwich with Wall
|Lorna McGinty
|Hammerwich with Wall
|Robyn Ennis
|Highfield
|Jane Smith
|Highfield
|James Blackman
|Leomansley
|Ben Watkins
|Leomansley
|Stuart Harrison
|Little Aston and Stonnall
|Matthew Field
|Shenstone
|Ann Hughes
|Stowe
|Russ Bragger
|Stowe
|Jeyan Anketell
|St Johns
|Rosie Harvey Coggins
|St Johns
|Sharon Banevicius
|Summerfield and All Saints
|Kathy Coe
|Summerfield and All Saints
|Michael Galvin
|Summerfield and All Saints
|Jennifer Mackintosh
|Whittington and Streethay
|Mark Pritchard
|Whittington and Streethay