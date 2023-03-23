Labour has unveiled a number of its candidates who will be contesting seats at the local elections across Lichfield and Burntwood.

They include existing leaders of the party’s respective groups at Lichfield District Council and Burntwood Town Council, Cllr Steve Norman and Cllr Sue Woodward.

However, current councillors Rob Birch and Brad Westwood – who represent the Boney Hay and Central ward – are both absent from the list.

The full list of Labour candidates battling out for seats on Lichfield District Council is: