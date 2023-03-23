A family of Lichfield dogs will star in a new show helping owners deal with their canine concerns.

The Dog Academy, which launches on Thursdays at 8pm from 30th March on Channel 4, sees a team of expert trainers tackle “the nation’s naughtiest dogs”.

Among those taking part in the series are Andy and Rich Lowe’s pooches Bertie, Sherlock, Dobbie and Gizmo.

Their incessant barking will need the expertise of The Dog Academy team to quieten the noisy quartet.

Andy said:

“Our episode focused on interacting with the dogs to get them thinking with the more developed frontal part of the brain, rather than the more primal rear of the brain. “This meant giving them tasks and diverting their interest when undesirable behaviour starts.” Andy Lowe

Their episode will air on 13th April.