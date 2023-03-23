Chasetown will take on Walsall in the semi final of the Walsall Senior Cup after original opponents Tividale were thrown out for fielding an inelligible player.

The Scholars had been due to take on the Midland Football League side on Tuesday (28th March).

But after a decision by the Staffordshire FA Mark Swann’s men will now welcome The Saddlers instead on the same date.

A statement on Tividale’s website said: