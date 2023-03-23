Chasetown will take on Walsall in the semi final of the Walsall Senior Cup after original opponents Tividale were thrown out for fielding an inelligible player.
The Scholars had been due to take on the Midland Football League side on Tuesday (28th March).
But after a decision by the Staffordshire FA Mark Swann’s men will now welcome The Saddlers instead on the same date.
A statement on Tividale’s website said:
“We signed a player and were under the impression from him that he had only played for the team we signed him from this season, and we checked if he had played in any outside competitions with them.
“We were informed the day after the Walsall Senior Cup quarter final win against Walsall that he had signed for another club from another level and played in the competition for them.
“We explained to Staffordshire FA that as a club we did not know of him signing for another club so we would not have checked.
“But the rules are if a player plays for two clubs, it is a possible expulsion and we were expelled from the competition.
“As a club, we are gutted for the player, the coaching staff, squad, volunteers and supporters of Tividale, especially the player as we know how much this has hurt him.
“We wish all the Walsall Senior Cup semi-finalists the very best.”Tividale statement