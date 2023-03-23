Royal historian and best-selling author Tracy Borman will be bringing her new theatre tour to the Lichfield Garrick.

How to be a Good Monarch – 1,000 Years of Kings and Queens will visit the city on 12th May.

From William the Conqueror to Charles III, Tracy will share tales of the good, the bad, the great and mad, along with stories of romance, death, abdication, disaster and triumph.

A spokesperson said:

“With the global fascination in all things royal, How to be A good Monarch will explore the history and evolution of the monarchy from 1066 to the present day. “Tracy will take audiences on an entertaining and gripping journey from the crown’s earliest history to the institution that it is today.”

Tickets are £28 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website.