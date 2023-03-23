Ofsted has rated a service for adult learners across Staffordshire as ‘good’.

Inspectors said flexible courses with well-developed community links had allowed for a well-planned curriculum.

Staffordshire County Council’s Community Learning Service provides a range of courses with thousands of people taking part each year.

The report found that learners gain significant benefits by developing skills and knowledge, improving their confidence and are well prepared for their next steps in employment, education or further training.

Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills, Cllr Philip White, said:

“Our Community Learning Service provides an excellent service to hundreds of people across the county and fully deserves to receive a good Ofsted rating. “This recognises the hard work and dedication of our staff and learning providers in the delivery of the courses which make a real difference to people’s lives. “The inspection provides us with the assurance that we are providing a quality service to our learners and has also helped us identify ways in which we can further develop and improve our provision. “I would like to offer my congratulations and thanks to everyone involved.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

More details about the courses on offer are available at www.staffordshirecommunitylearning.org.uk.