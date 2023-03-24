A Lichfield chef is celebrating after winning a regional heat of popular TV show the Great British Menu.

Tom Shepherd, owner of Michelin Star Bore Street restaurant Upstairs, received a total of 36 points for his four courses inspired by British animation and illustration, including his dessert based on the Bananaman show which was the only dish to receive straight tens in the series.

Tom said:

“I am absolutely ecstatic that on my first Great British Menu experience I was able to cook all the dishes I had prepared, and to have made it through to the final is just incredible. “It was a tough week which is a testament to the talent currently in the central region.” Tom Shepherd

Upstairs by Tom Shepherd opened its doors in October 2021 and was awarded a Michelin star within four months.

The restaurant features a modern take of classical cooking, utilising the best seasonal British ingredients, with subtle hints of Asia.

The flagship tasting menu of seven courses includes dishes like Orkney Scallop, Peanut Satay, Coriander, Radish and Teriyaki Quail, Maitake, Yeast, Wild Garlic and the signature Thai Green Curry transition course.

Bookings for September to December go live on 29th March. Visit the Upstairs website for more details.