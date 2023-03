Lichfield City will look to bounce back to winning ways when they travel to Uttoxeter Town this weekend.

Ivor Green’s men go into the game tomorrow (25th March) on the back of two defeats.

But they face relegation threatened hosts who are on a run of four straight losses.

A win could see City leap a place to ninth in the Midland Football League Premier Division if Whitchurch Alport lose their home game against Bewdley Town.

Kick-off at the Oldfields Sports Ground tomorrow is at 3pm.