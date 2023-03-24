A Lichfield fish and chip shop has been refused permission to extend its opening hours on Sundays and Bank Holidays.

Fish Face, at Willow Court, had wanted to trade between 4pm and 9pm.

The owner said the move was needed to help with cash flow after soaring energy bills and rising costs for food supplies.

But planning officers at Lichfield District Council refused permission.

A decision notice said:

“The proposed extension to opening hours on Sundays, Bank Holidays and public holidays would unacceptably and detrimentally affect the living conditions of residents within Willow Court and other nearby properties through noise and disturbance associated with the extended opening hours and from the coming and goings of patrons and food delivery drivers.” Planning decision notice

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.