New trustees are being sought by the Lichfield Garrick.

The city theatre is celebrating its 20th year and is hoping to attract applicants for the role who are “passionate” about the part the arts can play in empowering local people.

New artistic and executive lead at the Lichfield Garrick, Daniel Buckroyd, said:

“If you share our enthusiasm for the performing arts, enjoy thinking strategically and working collaboratively, and can bring diverse professional and lived experience to our team, then we’d love to hear from you.” Daniel Buckroyd, Lichfield Garrick

The deadline for applications is 8th May. More information and an application pack is available on the Lichfield Garrick website.