Motorists are being warned of delays when temporary traffic lights and a road closure are put in place in Hints.

The roadworks are part of the HS2 project and will take place along Watling Street.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place from 3rd to 28th April, with the speed limit also being reduced to 30mph.

The second phase of the work will see a full closure of the road from 8pm on 28th April to 5am on 2nd May.

A spokesperson for contractor Balfour Beatty VINCI said:

“We will be commencing the construction of Watling Street overbridge that will allow HS2 to pass under Watling Street. “To minimise the impact on road users we will build a temporary diversion on land next to Watling Street. Once completed we will divert traffic onto the new temporary road which will minimise future disruption and closures of Watling Street.” Balfour Beatty VINCI spokesperson

Full details of the closure can be downloaded below: