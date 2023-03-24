A partnership designed to help tackle climate change across Staffordshire is celebrating its first anniversary.
The Staffordshire Sustainability Board was launched in 2022 with a plan to get local councils working together and deliver on pledges for the county, such as reductions in carbon emissions.
Among the activities organised by the board are plans for a series of roadshows on climate change issues to help raise awareness of the part locals can play.
The partnership’s chair, Cllr Simon Tagg, said:
“We are pleased with the progress made by the board in its first year of operation.
“We have achieved many successes, and we have also learned valuable lessons that will help us to continue to promote sustainability and reduce the county’s carbon footprint in the years to come.
“We have been engaging with the Staffordshire Climate Commission, local businesses, and community groups to work on environmental improvements and awareness.
“We look forward to continuing to work with local authorities, businesses, and community groups to create a greener, more sustainable future for Staffordshire.”Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council