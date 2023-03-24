A partnership designed to help tackle climate change across Staffordshire is celebrating its first anniversary.

The Staffordshire Sustainability Board was launched in 2022 with a plan to get local councils working together and deliver on pledges for the county, such as reductions in carbon emissions.

Among the activities organised by the board are plans for a series of roadshows on climate change issues to help raise awareness of the part locals can play.

The partnership’s chair, Cllr Simon Tagg, said: