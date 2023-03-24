A scheme helping Staffordshire families on low incomes during the school holidays is returning this Easter.

The Holiday Activity and Food (HAF) programme is available to children aged between five and 16 on benefits-related free school meal.

The scheme is funded by the Department for Education and sees eligible youngsters offered a range of activities and a healthy meal

Cllr Philip White, deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We continue to build on our HAF offering, to make sure as many children as possible can access the activities and hot food in the holidays. “It’s an important programme that gives families that extra bit of support during the school holidays. “We now have over 50 different providers across the county which is great. It means there’s now an even bigger range of activities for children to choose from, so there will be something for everyone. “We’re extremely pleased with how the scheme has developed since it launched back in summer 2021. Since then, more than 128,000 free places have been made available, with a further 10,746 places being made available this Easter.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

HAF activities will run from 3rd to 14th April. All those eligible for the programme will receive a registration code from their school which they can use to register for activities at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/holidayactivities.