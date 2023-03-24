A train operator running services to and from Lichfield Trent Valley has launched a new loyalty scheme.

Avanti West Coast said it hoped to “reward frequent travellers” with discounts on tickets and onboard food and drink.

The Club Avanti scheme, which has three tiers of membership, has been rolled out following a successful nine month trial period that has seen over 80,000 customers sign up.

Different levels of rewards can be unlocked the more journeys a passenger makes.

Mark Murphy, head of loyalty at Avanti West Coast said:

“Club Avanti is all about rewarding our customers. The more you travel, the more you get, with the chance to get 10% off your first journey and discounted food and drink just for signing up.” Mark Murphy, Avanti West Coast

Club Avanti members will also benefit from partner promotions and member only deals.

More details on the scheme are available on the Avanti West Coast website.