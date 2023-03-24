Tributes have been paid following the death of a man described as “a Lichfield icon”.
Chris Richards was a founder of member of Friends 2 Friends, a community group supporting people with learning disabilities.
The news of his death was confirmed by the group who described him as “a Lichfield icon”.
A spokesperson said:
“Chris was the most amazing man. He had a great sense of humour and his laugh was legendary.
“With his own sayings ‘have you missed me?’, ‘I know you’ and so many more, he was completely unique.
“Chris was so kind and caring, always first to help and wanted to do everything we did at Friends 2 Friends and he tried absolutely everything. He talked about us to everyone and was great publicity for the charity.
“He will be missed by us all so much, but also by the whole Lichfield community. The lovely messages we have had on our Facebook page from all who met him is testament to the man he was.
“He was and always will be a Lichfield icon.
“Our thoughts are with all Chris’ family especially Glyn and Garry, who are also members of Friends 2 Friends.”Friends 2 Friends spokesperson