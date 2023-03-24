Chasetown could move a step closer to the play-offs if they can secure victory at Shepshed Dynamo.

The Scholars make the trip tomorrow (25th March) hoping to close the gap on Corby Town who are three places and eight points above them having played a game more and currently occupy the crucial fifth place.

But Shepshed themselves have designs on gatecrashing the post-season party, sitting in tenth place just two points behind Chasetown.

A Jack Langston penalty was all that separated the two sides in the reverse fixture in November as The Scholars ran out 1-0 winners.

Kick-off tomorrow is at 3pm.