The chairman of a committee looking at plans to close a GP surgery in Burntwood says members “remain extremely concerned” over the impact of the proposals.

The chief transformation officer at the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board faced local councillors at a session of Lichfield District Council’s overview and scrutiny committee.

The meeting heard how the GP provision at the Burntwood Health and Wellbeing Centre was expected to end in 2024 – a year before a new facility at neighbouring Cherry Close opens.

Committee members were also told that patients would be supported with the transition to a new practice once the current site shuts, but that they would not be automatically moved to a new GP.

Cllr Mike Wilcox, chair of the council’s overview and scrutiny committee said:

“Members expressed real concerns as to the ability of other practices to be able to accommodate additional patients given the difficulty experienced now to get an appointment which would only increase once this centre is closed. “Their response was that engagement had taken place with the local practices who had indicated that they had capacity to take additional patients. “We also asked whether there was any opportunity to utilise the current building to see patients after March 2024 or until the new facility was open to which they gave no commitment, but was something that they may consider. “They did however indicate that the building could be used by the practices who were taking on the patients post March 2024.” Cllr Mike Wilcox, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Wilcox said the committee had heard little to ease their concerns about issues raised by patients and local residents.