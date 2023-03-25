Chasetown kept themselves firmly in the hunt for the play-offs with a 2-1 win at Shepshed Dynamo.

The hosts started on the front foot and should have done better when a Sam Moore header from a free kick went well wide.

It was Chasetown who took the lead in the 22nd minute after a succession of dangerous corners. From the third one, Jack Langston’s delivery wasn’t fully cleared and the ball fell to Ryan Shaw who fired a deflected shot past Brandon Ganley.

But Dynamo levelled on the stroke of half time. An initial shot was blocked by defender Mitch Clarke, but Joel Nketia smashed the second shot home off the inside of Curtis Pond’s right hand post.

After another sustained spell of pressure from the hosts, Chasetown broke quickly and Johno Atherton warmed the gloves of Ganley, with the rebound cleared before Langston could pounce.

In the 70th minute, Chasetown took the lead. Shaw’s shot was blocked, but when he fired back across goal Atherton was on hand to stab the ball home.

Shaw went close to his second before the hosts put The Scholars under pressure, though the visitors survived for a vital three points in their play-off bid.