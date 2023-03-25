People across Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to join celebrations to mark the Coronation of King Charles III.

It will take place at Westminster Abbey on 6th May, with residents across the country taking part in events and street parties.

Cllr Simon Tagg, from Staffordshire County Council, said he hoped people across the region would join in the celebrations.

“We want people to be able to enjoy the Coronation, as part of what is going to be a fantastic weekend of celebrations. “This is a wonderful opportunity to come together with friends, family, and your local community to be part of history. “I do hope that people are able to join in and organise their own activities, street parties and fairs. “These are all great ways of bringing neighbourhoods together and boosting community spirit.” Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council

“People can go direct to their district or borough council, who have the necessary powers to temporarily close a road. “Alternatively, if the proposed event is more complex and unable to be covered using the district or borough powers, people can apply to host a street party through the county council website at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/coronation.” Staffordshire County Council spokesperson

People who are hosting a public event, street party or activity to celebrate the Coronation can list their event on an interactive map online.