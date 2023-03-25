Lichfield City returned to winning ways with a victory on the road at Uttoxeter Town.

Matt Funge opened the scoring with five minutes on the clock, but the hosts were level when Dan Harper powered home just after the quarter-hour mark.

But Lichfield showed a clinical edge in the second period as Max Dixon and Kyle Patterson both found the net. A late penalty gave Uttoxeter hope, but the visitors held on to secure the points.

City got off to the perfect start when Kirton broke away to cross for Funge to net his first goal for the club with just five minutes on the clock.

Dixon almost doubled the advantage when his delivery into the box struck the upright before bouncing behind.

Uttoxeter made their first chance of note count though as a deep cross into the box was pulled back and rifled home by Dan Harper.

Lichfield immediately went looking for a goal to restore their lead and came close when Dixon found Childs but his effort struck the crossbar.

James Beeson was forced to save a low drive at the other end as Uttoxeter also sought to break the deadlock. They went even closer when a long throw in came off City’s Tom Hurdman and onto the post before being cleared from danger.

Lichfield began the second half brightly with Dan Lomas’ flick on finding Kirton who fired over the bar.

But it wasn’t long until City were back in front as Dixon powered a shot past home keeper Lennon Grimley.

With their tails up, Lichfield went looking for a third goal and it duly arrived when Patterson’s corner somehow found a way through a crowded box and into the net.

The visitors almost added to their lead when a Joe Haines dipping shot went just wide of the upright.

Beeson was forced to save a one-on-one to prevent Uttoxeter from pulling one back – but when he saved in similar circumstances shortly afterwards the referee pointed to the spot. Sub David Ndene set up a nervous last five minutes for the visitors by converting the penalty.

The pressure was poured on the Lichfield backline who were grateful to Beeson for another fine save before the hosts looked certain to level from close range only for the ball to somehow clear the crossbar as City held on for all three points.