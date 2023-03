A Lichfield garden centre is hosting an interactive egg hunt this Easter.

The Plant Plot, on Stafford Road, will welcome families for the event from 11am to 3pm on 8th April.

A spokesperson said:

“Come along and search for the hidden egg shapes hidden around the garden village grounds to spell out a word and claim a prize.” The Plant Plot spokesperson

The event will also feature a pop-up doughnut stall and a face painter.

For more details visit the event page on Facebook.