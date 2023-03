The story of The Little Mermaid is coming to the stage in Lichfield.

The audience will be invited to head out on an underwater musical adventure at the Lichfield Garrick at 2pm on 12th April.

A spokesperson said:

“Expect lots of fun, singing and dancing, all brought to you by a fantastic and energetic company of wonderful performers.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £19 and can be booked online.