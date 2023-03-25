A Lichfield photographer is celebrating after the subject of one of his photographic subjects was named Baby of the Year.

Matthew Preston’s image of Carter saw off more than 4,350 entries in the national contest.

The picture of the tot had previously won the Baby of the Month prize for June and July 2022 after he had been taken along to Barrett & Coe Lichfield for a photo session organised through a partnership with Emma’s Diary.

Having previously won a £50 boots voucher for his image, landing the Baby of the Year title has seen his parents rewarded with a £5,000 prize.

Mum Bronwen said:

“We can’t believe Carter has won the Baby of the Year competition. “Carter’s wild hair has always been eye-catching. We are so pleased for him, he’s a well-deserved winner.”

Carter’s image saw was chosen by a panel of mums, photographers and public votes from 100 finalists.

Photographer Matthew Preston, owner of Barrett & Coe Lichfield, said: