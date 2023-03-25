Plans for a new 66 bedroom care home to be built near Wigginton have been approved.

The facility is planned as part of the Arkall Farm housing development off Ashby Road.

A planning statement said the care home would benefit from new infrastructure being put in place as part of the wider scheme.

“The care home is a purpose built, two-storey, 66 bedroom residential care facility for older people with associated access, parking and landscaping. “The site has been identified for development of a new care home, being well located and surrounded by a variety of new uses which the care home would complement. “The site will also benefit from new public transport infrastructure, including new bus stops along the main spine road, to which this application will take its access, making sustainable methods of travel easily accessible.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.