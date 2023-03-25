A new campaign is aiming to promote the importance of recycling across Lichfield and Burntwood.

The 12-month initiative by Lichfield District Council will be driven by the views of local residents

The local authority has been asking people to share the reasons they recycle and tips they have for ensuring items don’t get sent to landfill.

They are now looking for more residents to take part in the campaign

A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said:

“Some residents and groups have already shared their thoughts and they will be included in the campaign in the next few weeks. “A website sharing recycling volumes and quality indicators will be launched soon so that anyone can see how we are doing as a district and how we compare to other similar sized authorities across the UK. The site will also give tips and ideas for recycling and be a resource for the whole community to use and support.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

The campaign will run until March 2024 and people who would like to be involved can email communications@lichfielddc.gov.uk.