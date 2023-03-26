New station managers could be appointed across Staffordshire even if they do not have experience in the fire service.

A national pilot scheme will see Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service encourage applications to be trained on the job.

The direct entry scheme, to be launched by the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) next month, will enable those with proven leadership skills from a variety of sectors to apply for roles without needing to have had fire service experience or taken the traditional firefighter promotional route.

Rob Barber, Chief Fire Officer at Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and direct entry project executive, said:

“We hope that the scheme will draw new perspectives and experiences from the brightest and best who might not ordinarily have seen a career in the fire and rescue service as being open or attractive to them. “It is to be both additional and complementary to existing progression routes to ensure we continue to nurture and develop internal fire sector staff. “Being a station manager is a tough job at times, but it is a hugely rewarding one. I am excited to see who puts themselves forward for this fantastic opportunity. “The response from services wishing to be ‘early adopters’ has been overwhelming and I am confident we will be able to offer a compelling proposition to candidates from across the whole of the UK.” Rob Barber, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service

More details on the post are available online.