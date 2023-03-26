The work of local craftspeople and artist will be on offer at an event in Lichfield.

The Hub at St Mary’s will host the Makers Mini Market from 10am to 3pm on 1st April.

Items on offer include drawings, prints, ceramics, jewellery, artisan glass items, greetings cards Easter treats.

Julia Baden from The Hub Little Shop said:

“Our makers and artists all offer quite unique items that are made and created with love and care. “People are amazed at the high quality and range of things that are made locally to Lichfield. “Shopping with us supports local businesses as well as the community activities at The Hub.” Julia Baden

A second market is also planned for 27th May.