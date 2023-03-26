An online session will give people the chance to find out more about plans for a new design code for developments across Lichfield and Burntwood.

Lichfield District Council says the work will create clear rules for new developments on things such as building heights, conservation and sustainability.

The local authority has brought in town planning and urban design consultants from BDP to help prepare the code.

The first stage will be an online webinar via Microsoft Teams from 6.30pm to 7.15pm on Wednesday (29th March).

Following the event, a community survey will be open until 17th April.

A spokesperson said:

“Feel free to come along if you want to find out more about the code, if you have any questions about the survey or if you would like to just listen in. “The survey contains a range of questions to help you analyse the character of your area and provide input to the code. “Your contribution will help us understand the distinct features of various locations in Lichfield district.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

More details and a link to the webinar are available online.