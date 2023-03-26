A series of activities will help keep young people across Lichfield and Burntwood entertained during the Easter holidays.

Lichfield District Council’s Active Lichfield team has organised the Getin2it programme, which will run from 3rd to 14th April.

Sessions will take place at venues including Burntwood Leisure Centre, Armitage Village Hall, Cherry Close in Burntwood, Chase Terrace Park, Beacon Park and Oakenfield in Lichfield.

Activities include soft archery, tennis, football, glow table tennis, parkour, cricket and volleyball.

A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said:

“We are delighted to offer a range of free activities for young people to enjoy during the Easter holidays. “Booking is not necessary to take part and all sessions are delivered by a fully qualified coach. Come along and join in over the Easter break.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

For the full Easter programme visit www.activelichfield.co.uk/holiday-fun-2.