A new campaign has been launched by Staffordshire Police in a bid to help men recognise if they are displaying abusive behaviour in a relationship.

The Don’t Choose To Abuse initiative features a two-minute video which shares the reaction of friends, family and work colleagues when finding out someone they know is responsible for domestic abuse.

The video will be shared through social media and sent to local businesses, sports clubs and community groups across the county.

Detective Superintendent Victoria Downing, co-ordinating the force response to violence against women and girls, said:

“Significant work is underway to prevent, protect and bring justice for those affected by domestic abuse, stalking and harassment, rape, and serious sexual offending. “We are committed to targeting the perpetrators of these crimes and holding them to account for their actions. “We also recognise that in order to prevent these happening in the first-place, work needs to be done to root out toxic misogyny and abuse in society by changing behaviours, taking responsibility and promoting equality and respect.” Det Supt Victoria Downing, Staffordshire Police

The force is also raising awareness of support available for those willing to change their behaviour.

“We want to make it clear that we will relentlessly pursue those that are violent and abusive. “Although this campaign is aimed at perpetrators, we want to reiterate that protecting and supporting victims is a priority for us, and we recognise that men and boys can also be victims of violence too. “This is a cultural issue, deep rooted and embedded in society and requires long lasting attitudinal and behavioural change. Everyone has a role to play.” Det Supt Victoria Downing, Staffordshire Police

On 30th March, an online chat will take place between 12pm and 2pm, offering a safe place for questions to be asked and support shared on the topic of violence, abuse and intimidation of women and girls. Questions or comments can be left in advance, or submitted live on the day here.