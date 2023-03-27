A tennis initiative in Lichfield is celebrating after a coach won a county award.

Beacon Park Tennis head coach Tom Slater was named LTA Staffordshire Development Coach of the Year.

He was responsible for planning a series of coaching sessions in the wake of the Covid pandemic and has seen hundreds of players receive training through schemes such as the free Tennis for All programme.

Phil Shaw, chair of Beacon Park Tennis, said:

“Tom started the coaching programme from scratch and has built it up progressively post-Covid.

“The tennis courts and floodlights were all upgraded in Beacon Park during the lockdown, so Tom planned the sessions and prepared the marketing.

“The programme is genuinely for all, ranging from mini tennis Red through to adult, ladies only and cardio tennis.

“Tom has also been able to build a team of assistants who have come through the coaching programme at the park and local Lichfield Friary Tennis Club, many funded by the LTA. This is making Beacon Park a welcoming hub for tennis.”

Phil Shaw, Beacon Park Tennis