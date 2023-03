Football fans are being invited to get their thinking caps on for a quiz night in Whittington.

The themed event is being organised by Whittington Football Club from 7.30pm at The Dog Inn on 21st April.

Entry, which includes a curry supper, is £6 per person with teams of between two and six.

A prize of £40 and a Nike football can be won.

For more information and to book contact Leighton Thomas on 07973 828979 or leightonwfc@aol.com.