Jazz sounds are returning to The Hub at St Mary’s this weekend.

Nick Dewhurst, Tim Amann and Paul Robinson will be on stage as the Sunday Jazz session returns on 2nd April.

They will play a set-list full of jazz-funk and fusion tunes.

Trumpeter Nick said:

“For April’s gig the theme is ‘Feeling Funky’ and I’m delighted I’ll be joined by Tim and Paul, both specialists of the jazz-funk genre. “As well as classic pieces by the likes of Herbie Hancock, we’ll be playing some of our own funky tunes too.” Nick Dewhurst

Tickets are £14 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.