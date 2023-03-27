The Liberal Democrats have unveiled candidates they hope can win seats at the local elections in Lichfield.

The party will be looking to secure seats on both Lichfield District Council and Lichfield City Council.

Cllr Paul Ray said:

“The two councils in Lichfield have Conservative majorities and on 4th May residents have the opportunity to vote for change. “The Conservatives are letting us down nationally and locally. Here in central Lichfield and throughout the district, they are just not delivering. “There is no cinema and no development on the Friarsgate site opposite Lichfield City train station. It is boarded up and a wasteland. “The promised new leisure centre is still years away – and with all the new houses that are being built, the facilities to support these are stretched to breaking point. “Lib Dem councillors care about your community and are hard working and amongst the 2023 candidates there is enormous experience from their roles as existing councillors and life and work outside of the councils.” Cllr Paul Ray

The Liberal Democrat Lichfield District Council candidates are:

Ward Candidate Alrewas and Fradley Alisdair Brooks Armitage and Handsacre Morwenna Rae Boley Park Scott Hollingsworth Chadsmead Paul Ray Chadsmead Miles Trent Leomansley Jamie Christie Leomansley Richard Henshaw Mease Valley Philip Bennion St Johns John Smith Stowe Paul McDermott Stowe Hugh Ashton Whittington and Streethay Andrew Ruston

The Lichfield City Council candidates are: