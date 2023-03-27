Plans for nine new homes to be built on land in Wigginton have been given the green light.

The scheme will see the demolition of the Silver Birches property at Syerscote Lane.

Originally built in the 1970s as a home for agricultural workers at the nearby Arkall Farm – which is now becoming a major housing development – plans will now see it make way for nine new properties.

A planning statement said:

“The site currently lies within a predominantly rural context. However, in the short to medium term it will be viewed in the context of the neighbouring urban expansion, and will be surrounded on three of its four sides by residential properties. “In this context, the proposals will effectively be viewed as infill rather than an intrusion into open countryside.” Planning statement

Full details of the scheme can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.