Retailers in Staffordshire are being reminded of the rules around selling fuel for wood-burning stoves.

With the cost of living on the rise, some households have turned to such options in a bid to reduce their energy costs.

But Staffordshire County Council’s Trading Standards team are issuing a reminder of the need to use appropriate fuel which has the Ready to Burn certification and logo as per rules introduced as part of air quality regulations.

This accreditation shows that the wood has been properly dried out. Burning wet wood creates smoke and harmful particulates.

Cllr Simon Tagg, cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Using dry, ready to burn wood, logs and briquettes are a simple way to reduce your impact on the environment while improving the efficiency of any appliance. “The new rules are a positive step and means that businesses know the products they are selling are legal and best for the environment. “People should look out for and only buy products with the Ready to Burn logo.” Cllr Simon Tagg

Further guidance for businesses on the sale of solid fuel and wood fuel is available online.