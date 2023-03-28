A gardening initiative in Burntwood has been boosted by funding from local councils.

Cherry Orchard Gardening Services offers work opportunities for people with learning disabilities who provide affordable gardening provision for elderly, vulnerable and disabled residents.

The group has received funding from Burntwood Town Council and Hammerwich Parish Council to help it continue operating without increasing charges.

A spokesperson for Burntwood Town Council said:

“The council is very proud of our community groups and the work they do, and we are pleased to be able to support them though our Better Burntwood fund.

“Cherry Orchard Gardening Services do an excellent job helping vulnerable residents maintain their gardens as well as providing opportunities for skill development for people with learning difficulties.“

Burntwood Town Council