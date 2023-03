Chasetown take a break from their play-off pursuit to seek a spot in the final of the Walsall Senior Cup this week.

The Scholars had expected to welcome Tividale tonight (28th March), but after they were found to have fielded an ineligible player in their quarter-final triumph over Walsall, The Saddlers have now been reinstated.

The tie kicks off at 7.45pm this evening. Admission is £5 adults and £2 under 16s.