The music of Elton John will be performed as a tribute show comes to Lichfield.

Nearly Elton will be at the Lichfield Garrick on 13th April.

A spokesperson said:

“Starring Lee Brady as Elton and an outstanding full live band, Nearly Elton is a stunning celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest showmen of our time.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £28 and can be booked online.